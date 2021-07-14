Panchayat elections in Odisha likely to be held within six months

Bhubaneswar: The three-tier Panchayat elections in Odisha likely to be held within six months for which the state government has started its preparations.

The state government has written a letter to the State Election Commission of Odisha stating that it will soon inform the guidelines regarding the delimitation and reservation of wards followed by the voter list.

Given the steps being taken by the State government, the panchayat elections likely to be held in a stipulated time frame.

As per the Constitution, the reservation in the Panchayat elections will be within 50 percent.

Earlier in 2017, the Panchayat election was held in the state in the month of February. Hence, it is expected that the state government will complete the procedure for the elections soon to conduct the election by February 2022.