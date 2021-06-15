Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission of Odisha has reportedly given a green signal for the Panchayat elections.

According to reports, the State Election Commission has written to the State government asking it to begin the process for the panchayat elections, which will be held in February, 2022.

The State Election Commission also has asked the State government to complete the necessary steps for restructuring the Panchayat boundaries and reservation.

Correction of the voters’ list will also be done soon, said sources.

As per the rules, the state government will have to inform the Election Commissioner after completing the process of restructuring the Panchayat boundaries and reservation.

It is to be noted here that the Panchayat elections were held in Odisha in 2017. The BJD has already started preparations for the panchayat elections.