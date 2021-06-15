Odisha: State Election Commission gives green signal for Panchayat election

By WCE 3
Panchayat election in Odisha
Representational image

Bhubaneswar: The State Election Commission of Odisha has reportedly given a green signal for the Panchayat elections.

According to reports, the State Election Commission has written to the State government asking it to begin the process for the panchayat elections, which will be held in February, 2022.

The State Election Commission also has asked the State government to complete the necessary steps for restructuring the Panchayat boundaries and reservation.

Related News

Control room opened at Odisha State Election Commission for…

BJD is ready for early elections: Pratap Keshari Deb

Correction of the voters’ list will also be done soon, said sources.

As per the rules, the state government will have to inform the Election Commissioner after completing the process of restructuring the Panchayat boundaries and reservation.

It is to be noted here that the Panchayat elections were held in Odisha in 2017. The BJD has already started preparations for the panchayat elections.

You might also like
State

Odisha: Girl helps needy people with her minimum income during COVID pandemic

State

Odia Jawan Sanjay Pradhan dies of heart attack in Jammu and Kashmir

State

SBI SCO Recruitment 2021: Online applications for several vacant posts begins, check…

State

Odisha: Family taken as hostage by armed youth rescued in Bolangir

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.