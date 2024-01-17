Orissa HC hearing on Ratna Bhandar in Puri, Govt asks 2 weeks time

Cuttack: In the matter of the alleged missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath temple the Odisha government has asked for time.

According to reliable reports, the Orissa High Court heard the matter of the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar. The High Court of Odisha had directed the Government to submit a report in this regard.

The next hearing of the matter will be held in two weeks time. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

Also Read: CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa