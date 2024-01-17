Orissa HC hearing on Ratna Bhandar in Puri, Govt asks 2 weeks time

In the matter of the alleged missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath temple the Odisha govt has asked for time. 

By Sudeshna Panda 0
ratna bhandar keys
Representational Image
Cuttack: In the matter of the alleged missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar in Puri Jagannath temple the Odisha government has asked for time.

According to reliable reports, the Orissa High Court heard the matter of the missing keys of the Ratna Bhandar. The High Court of Odisha had directed the Government to submit a report in this regard.

The next hearing of the matter will be held in two weeks time. Detailed reports awaited in this matter.

