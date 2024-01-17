CM Naveen Patnaik inaugurates Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa

Puri: The Chief Minister of Odisha, Naveen Patnaik and Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb have inaugurated the much-awaited Srimandir Heritage Corridor project.

Various rituals and ceremonies have begun since 7:00 AM in the morning. These rituals include worshipping the Sun, the earth, and cow, a special aarti, and havan among others.

Following the inauguration of the Srimandir Parikrama Prakalpa, Puri Gajapati Maharaja Dibyasingha Deb performed the Yajna completion ritual. After the Yajna completion rituals, Sankirtana and ritual singing will be performed.

To mark the occasion, various guests from other states have arrived in Puri for the inauguration of Puri Heritage Corridor project. A special auditorium was being prepared for nearly 900 people to witness the inaugural program live. This included 20-25 international representatives, 60 people from outside of Odisha, and 30 servitors from Puri Srimandir.