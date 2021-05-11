Keonjhar: In a sad incident an old man was killed when he was struck by lightning in a village in Odisha’s Keonjhar district on Tuesday.

The deceased has been identified as Raidas Munda of Kashipur village in Ukhunda Panchayat under Baria police limits in the district.

According to reports, the deceased had gone to the nearest forest area to graze his cows. When he was returning home, heavy rainfall started and lightning struck, leaving him injured.

On being informed, the old man’s family members rushed to the spot and took him to the Community Health Centre (CHC) in Jhumpura. However, doctors at the hospital declared him “brought dead”.

A pall of gloom has descended on the village following the death of the old man.