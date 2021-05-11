Jajpur: A man from Jajpur district of Odisha reportedly abandoned his wife and fled to Kolkata recently against which his wife has sought justice. The couple has also a daughter.

As per reports, one Sumit Kumar Biswal of Naranpur area in Jajpur district had loved and then married a girl of Baulanga in Pattamundai area. After their marriage, the two were living in Bhubaneswar. The couple has also been blessed with a baby girl. However, few days back Biswal allegedly abandoned his wife and fled to Kolkata.

After being abandoned by her husband, even the family members of Sumit Biswal did not accepted the woman. When she sat in dharna in front of her in-laws’ house to accept her in the family, her in-laws locked the house and fled from the scene.

Getting no other way, finally the woman has lodged a complaint with Police and waiting for justice. Police have temporarily kept the woman at the SAKHI Centre and investigation of her case is underway.

