Odisha’s new Governor Raghubar Das to take oath today

Bhubaneswar: The former Chief Minister of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das will take oath as the Governor of Odisha today in Bhubaneswar. The swearing in event is scheduled at 11:45 am at Raj Bhavan in the Capital city.

The Chief Justice of Orissa High Court will administer the oath of office to the new Governor. As per sources, prior to this ceremony, Raghubar Das will pay a visit to the Lord Lingaraj Temple for darshan.

Earlier, ex CM of Jharkhand, Raghubar Das sought the blessings of Lord Jagannath at the Puri Srimandir on Monday. Following Puri visit, he arrived in Bhubaneswar, where he was welcomed at the Raj Bhavan by Odisha’s Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik.

Notably, Das has served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He became the first non-tribal Chief Minister. He has been actively involved in politics for many years, having been elected to the Bihar and Jharkhand assembly five times. From 1995 to 2019, he represented the Jamsedpur East assembly seat.

Das was born in Bhalubasa on May 3, 1955. His father worked as a laborer in Jamshedpur. After completing his education at Bhalubasa Harijan High School in Jamshedpur, he graduated with a science degree.

The leader began his political career during his student days and played a significant role in the Jayaprakash Narayan-led political movement between 1976-77. He faced imprisonment during the emergency period and became a member of the Janata Party in 1977.

Raghubar Das who was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019 will succeed Prof. Ganeshi Lal, whose tenure got over on May 28, 2023. However, his tenure was extended till October 27.