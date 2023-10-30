Raghubar Das reaches Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, post Puri Jagannath temple visit

Bhubaneswar: The newly appointed governor of Odisha Raghubar Das reached Raj Bhawan in Bhubaneswar, post Puri Jagannath temple visit on Monday. According to reliable reports, the new governor Raghubar Das reached Raj Bhawan, the official residence of the Governor of Odisha.

Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik, Odisha Chief Secretary Pradeep Kumar Jena, and Odisha Assembly Speaker Pramila Mallik welcomed the new Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das at Raj Bhavan in Bhubaneswar

The newly appointed Governor of Odisha Raghubar Das visited the Puri Jagannath Temple in Odisha on Monday. Newly appointed Odisha Governor Raghubar Das will take oath on October 31, informed sources adding that he would arrive in Bhubaneswar on October 29.

On Tuesday, he will visit Lingaraj Temple in Bhubaneswar and offer his prayers. The swearing-in ceremony is scheduled to take place at the Raj Bhavan at 11.45 am after his visit. It is worth mentioning that, the President of India Droupadi Murmu had appointed Raghubar Das as the Governor of Odisha on October 18.

Notably, Das has served as the Chief Minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019. He became the first non-tribal Chief Minister. He has been actively involved in politics for many years, having been elected to the Bihar and Jharkhand assembly five times. From 1995 to 2019, he represented the Jamsedpur East assembly seat.

Das was born in Bhalubasa on May 3, 1955. His father worked as a laborer in Jamshedpur. After completing his education at Bhalubasa Harijan High School in Jamshedpur, he graduated with a science degree.

The leader began his political career during his student days and played a significant role in the Jayaprakash Narayan-led political movement between 1976-77. He faced imprisonment during the emergency period and became a member of the Janata Party in 1977.

Raghubar who was the chief minister of Jharkhand from 2014 to 2019 will succeed Prof. Ganeshi Lal, whose tenure got over on May 28, 2023. However, his tenure was extended till October 27.

