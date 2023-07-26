Odisha’s Heritage Takes Centre Stage in Tourism Roadshow in Bangkok

Bhubaneswar/Bangkok: Leveraging the direct flight connectivity with Thailand, Odisha Tourism conducted its second leg of International Tourism promotional campaign with a Roadshow in Bangkok, Thailand. The Tourism Roadshow organised in association with FICCI, witnessed more than 130 Tour and Travel Operators from Thailand networking with Tourism Industry stakeholders of Odisha.

Post the interactive B2B and B2G sessions between the stakeholders of both the countries, Director Tourism Sachin Ramchandra Jadhav delivered a presentation on Odisha Tourism’s initiatives combining Odisha’s rich history, culture and natural heritage with sustainable tourism products that have been attracting tourists from across the globe.

Highlighting Odisha’s ancient maritime connection with Thailand (formerly Siam), he touched upon various tourism products Odisha has on offer to attract Thai tourists. Promoting direct flight connectivity between Bangkok and Bhubaneswar, he said, “I welcome the tourism industry stakeholders in Thailand to explore Odisha, and our stakeholders from Odisha to explore the best of Thailand. I am sure your experience will turn you into brand ambassadors of the respective countries and aid in boosting the role tourism plays in supporting the economy in both the destinations.”

Ambassador of India to Thailand His Excellency Nagesh Singh delivered the keynote address by lauding the strategic steps taken by the Govt. of Odisha in promoting tourism. “This networking event will open more avenues for bilateral trade relations between the two regions. The many offerings of Odisha Tourism will surely attract people here in Thailand to visit India’s best kept secret with the newly launched direct flights ensuring minimal travel time”, he said.

Vice President, Tourism Council of Thailand, Somsong Sachaphimukh and Customer Service Supervisor Indigo Airlines Prapaporn Junmuenwai addressed the gathering which set the tone for a panel discussion among industry leaders from India and Thailand.

First Secretary (Economic & Commerce), Indian Embassy in Thailand Dharmendra Singh led the special panel discussion on the theme ‘Tourism Potential in Odisha’ which boasted of panelists from various domains representing MICE, Luxury Cruises and Houseboats, Heritage Palaces and Hospitality and Destination Management Companies.

Director Belgadia Palace Mrinalika Bhanj Deo, Managing Director Vikash Eco Resorts Srinivas Valluri, CMD Swosti Group J.K. Mohanty, Secretary Odisha Tour Operators Association Yugabrata Kar, President Mayfair Hotels and Resorts Manoj Gouda and Head PMU Odisha Tourism Lokesh Kumar were the other members in the panel. OSD Tourism Ansuman Rath delivered the Vote of Thanks.

With an aim to establish Odisha as a tourist friendly destination in the global scene, Odisha Tourism is currently focusing on strategic master planning and development of priority destinations in the State.

Concerted efforts to expand the spectrum of tourism are being made that would appeal to all types of travellers, be it a backpacker or a high-end spender, giving them an opportunity to shift from mass tourism destinations to less-explored places. Niche tourism offerings such as houseboat and cruise tourism, camping, home stays, caravan tourism, culinary tourism and a lot more products are being rolled out to attract visitors. Similar roadshows have been planned to be held in various source markets in Asia that’ll make use of the direct flight services to Bhubaneswar from Bangkok, with the next Odisha Tourism Roadshow scheduled in Hanoi, Vietnam on July 28, 2023.