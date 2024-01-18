Odisha: Woman steals baby from mother’s lap while sleeping, scene captured in CCTV

Berhampur: A woman reportedly stole a baby boy from his mother’s lap while they were sleeping near Khallikote Bus stand in Odisha’s Ganjam district.

A woman from Bania village in Khallikote area was reportedly sleeping on the veranda of a cloth shop at Khallikote bus stand along with her mother and 10-month-old son for the past few days. On Tuesday night too, as usual they were sleeping there.

In the morning, the concerned woman was shocked and tensed after not finding her child. She launched a frantic search for the baby but in vain. Some locals gathered at the spot and informed about the matter after knowing it.

A local police team conducted a probe and verified the CCTV cameras installed in and around the cloth shop. To their surprise, they found a footage, where a woman, who too was sleeping there, can be seen fleeing with the baby at around 5.20 AM on Wednesday.

A probe is underway to trace the woman, who is assumed to be a resident of Bhanjnagar area, and rescue the child. Other nearby police stations also have been informed about the child theft and asked to help in the investigation.

