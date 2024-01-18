Odisha Govt announces half day on Jan 22 for Ayodhya Ram temple pran pratistha

Bhubaneswar: Odisha government on Thursday announced half day to be observed across Odisha on January 22, 2024 on the occasion of the Pran Pratistha mahotsav of the upcoming Shree Ram Temple in Ayodhya of Uttar Pradesh.

It is to be noted that earlier today, the central government had announced half day work of offices for the country. According to the announcement the offices etc. to remain shut till 2.30 pm and after that it will work.

In Odisha, even Revenue offices and Courts will remain shut for half day that is till 2.30 pm on 22nd January.