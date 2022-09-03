Odisha Vigilance tops in detection of highest number of DA cases in the country

Bhubaneswar: As per the recently published Crime in India-2021 by the National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB), Odisha Vigilance is first among all the States in the detection and registration of DA (Disproportionate Assets) cases in the country.

Registration of DA cases requires painstaking groundwork in collection of relevant information regarding assets and financial transactions of corrupt public servants and indicates the proactive aggressive approach of an anti-corruption agency in combating corruption.

Similarly, with registration of 75 cases on the allegation of criminal misconduct, Odisha Vigilance is 2nd among all the States in the country.

Apart from this, 12 convicted public servants have been dismissed from Govt. service in 2021 which is 2nd highest in the country.

With 37 cases ending in conviction and 46 accused persons convicted, Odisha Vigilance with a conviction rate of 42.5 % is among the top performing States in the country so far as conviction is concerned.

It may also be mentioned here that in almost all major parameters like registration and disposal of cases and conviction & dismissal of convicted public servants, Odisha Vigilance is among the top performing States in the country.