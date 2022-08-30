Odisha Vigilance: DSP in-charge, Dhenkanal Under Scanner
Dhenkanal: DSP in-charge, Sadar PS, Dist-Dhenkanal has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000/-.
The accused has been identified as Abhinab Dalua.
The Complainant (coal transporter) was asked for the bribe to facilitate his transportation business.
The tainted bribe amount of Rs 30,000/- has been recovered from Dalua and seized.
Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 8 locations of Dalua from DA angle.
In this connection, Vigilance Case has been registered.
Investigation in progress against Dalua.
Detailed report awaited.