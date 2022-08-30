odisha vigilance raid
Odisha Vigilance Raid

Odisha Vigilance: DSP in-charge, Dhenkanal Under Scanner

By Sudeshna Panda

Dhenkanal: DSP in-charge, Sadar PS, Dist-Dhenkanal has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs 30,000/-.

The accused has been identified as Abhinab Dalua.

The Complainant (coal transporter) was asked for the bribe to facilitate his transportation business.

The tainted bribe amount of Rs 30,000/- has been recovered from Dalua and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at 8 locations of Dalua from DA angle.

In this connection, Vigilance Case has been registered.

Investigation in progress against Dalua.

Detailed report awaited.

