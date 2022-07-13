Asst Engineer arrested in DA case in Odisha’s Puri district

Bhubaneswar: The Odisha vigilance on Wednesday arrested one Dusmanta Kumar Dehury, an assistant engineer working in the rural works wing of the state government for possessing disproportionate assets worth Rs 3.54 crore including 28 plots and six buildings, officials said.

Dehury, serving as an assistant engineer in rural works sub-division, Nimapara in Puri district, has been found in possession of disproportionate assets to the tune of 333 per cent of his known sources of income, which he could not account for satisfactorily, said the vigilance officials.

Acting on an allegation against Dehury, vigilance officials conducted simultaneous raids on Tuesday at 7 places in Khurda, Puri and Dhenkanal districts.

During the raid, the vigilance found 28 plots including 7 plots at prime area of Bhubaneswar and 21 plots at prime area of Dhenkanal. The registered sale deed value of these plots is around Rs 1.45 crore. However, the actual market price will be more, said the officials.

Similarly, a triple-storey building in Bhubaneswar (Rs 92 lakh), three single-storey buildings in Dhenkanal (Rs 32.77 lakh), two outhouses in the nearby area of Bhubaneswar (Rs 12.34 lakh), bank and insurance deposits (Rs 47.65 lakh) and Rs 1.62 lakh cash detected from his possession.

Besides, 1 four-wheeler (Mahindra Renault Logan) worth Rs 11 lakh and 2 two wheelers, gold and household articles worth over Rs 12.18 lakh detected by the vigilance sleuths.

A case has been registered against Dehury in Cuttack vigilance police station and he has been forwarded to the court of special judge vigilance, Dhenkanal, following the arrest.