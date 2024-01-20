Odisha vigilance raid on RI in Bhadrak district, see details

Bhadrak: Today a short while ago, Sarat Kumar Jena, RI ( Revenue Inspector), Bhadrak has been apprehended by Odisha Vigilance

He was apprehended while demanding and accepting bribe of Rs. 9,000/- (Rupees Nine Thousand ) from a Complainant to submit enquiry report to Tahasildar, Bonth in connection with conversion of paternal Agricultural land to homestead land and issuance of ROR ( Gharbari Patta). The entire bribe money of Rs.9,000/- has been recovered from the exclusive possession of accused Jena, RI and seized.

Following the trap, simultaneous searches are going on at three locations of Sri Jena from DA angle.

In this connection, Balasore Vigilance P.S. Case No.02 dt.19.01.2024 U/s 7 P.C. (Amendment) Act, 2018 has been registered. Investigation is in progress against accused Sri Jena, RI. Detailed report follows.

Also Read: Two govt functionaries nabbed by Odisha Vigilance for taking bribe