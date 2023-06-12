Odisha: Twin city heaves a sigh of relief after temperature drops in evening

Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: The twin city of Odisha Bhubaneswar-Cuttack heaved a sigh of relief in the evening of Monday after the city witnessed lightning, thunderstorm and wind flow with speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph in some places.

The whole of Odisha sizzled today under scorching heat wave and even normal life got hampered. Today, the capital city recorded the maximum day temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius while Sambalpur topped the list today among all stations of Odisha with 46.1 Degree Celsius.

In the evening the weather has taken a considerable change and the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed flowing wind. In Cuttack, thunderstorm along with lightning was witnessed while gusty wind speed flowed reaching 50 to 60 kmph.

While the silver city also received rainfall due to the affect of Norwester trees got uprooted due to the heavy windspeed. Accordingly, power failure has been experienced at many places.