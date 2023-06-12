Odisha: Twin city heaves a sigh of relief after temperature drops in evening

State
By Himanshu 0
Twin city heaves a sigh of relief

Bhubaneswar/ Cuttack: The twin city of Odisha Bhubaneswar-Cuttack heaved a sigh of relief in the evening of Monday after the city witnessed lightning, thunderstorm and wind flow with speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph in some places.

The whole of Odisha sizzled today under scorching heat wave and even normal life got hampered. Today, the capital city recorded the maximum day temperature of 44.3 degree Celsius while Sambalpur topped the list today among all stations of Odisha with 46.1 Degree Celsius.

Must Read

Poster released to fight against child labour

Odisha CM approves Odisha Motor Transport Drivers and…

In the evening the weather has taken a considerable change and the twin cities Bhubaneswar and Cuttack have witnessed flowing wind. In Cuttack, thunderstorm along with lightning was witnessed while gusty wind speed flowed reaching 50 to 60 kmph.

While the silver city also received rainfall due to the affect of Norwester trees got uprooted due to the heavy windspeed. Accordingly, power failure has been experienced at many places.

Also read: Scorching Heat Wave Engulfs Odisha, Sambalpur Records 46.1 Celsius

You might also like
State

1st Janjatiya Khel Mahotsav Concludes at KIIT, Odisha Emerged in Overal Champions

State

Bhubaneswar: High drama witnessed at pub for girlfriend: Watch

State

Man killed after being hit by bike in Odisha’s Malkangiri

State

Scorching heat wave engulfs Odisha, Sambalpur records 46.1 Degree Celsius

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

buy ivermectin buy ivermectin for humans