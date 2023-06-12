Scorching heat wave engulfs Odisha, Sambalpur records 46.1 Celsius

Bhubaneswar: Scorching heat wave has engulfed Odisha while the whole State is sizzling as mercury soars. Today, Sambalpur recorded the highest maximum day temperature with 46.1 degree Celsius.

When it comes to the capital city, Bhubaneswar recorded 44.3 Degree Celsius. It was informed by the Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar.

Besides, on Monday Hirakud sizzled with 45.6°C, Sonepur recorded 45°C while Bargarh recorded 44.9°C. Apart from that Bolangir, Boudh, Titlagarh, Nayagarh and Talcher recorded 44°C.

While the whole of Odisha sizzled today as per a recent report thunderstorm lightning gusty wind speed reaching 50 to 60 kmph continuing over Balasore, Jajpur, Cuttack, Bhadrak likely to affect Kendrapada and Jagatsinghpur, the regional Meteorological Centre said in a tweet.

Today, 10 locations across the State recorded max day temperature above 44 degree Celsius, while 31 stations recorded temperature above 40 degree C.

Here are the maximum temperature recorded at different locations of Odisha as of today, 12th June 2023.