Odisha train tragedy: Assam man rescued alive after 48 hours of accident

Balasore: A man was rescued 48 hours after the horrific Coromandel train accident in Odisha’s Balasore district. The police rescued him alive from 200 meters away from the Bahanaga railway station.

According to sources, the man hails from Assam. However, his proper identity is yet to be ascertained. He was one among the passengers of the Coromandel train which met with an accident on Friday.

The man along with some other people was going to work. In the accident, he was trapped below a boggy. The police rescued him and rushed him to Soro Hospital on Sunday evening. Later he was shifted to Balasore Headquarters Hospital. Reportedly, he will be sent to Assam after treatment.

It is pertinent to note here that 275 people lost their lives in the tragic Coromandel train accident on Friday evening. 1,175 passengers were left injured.

As per the report total of 1175 injured persons were admitted to various government and private hospitals. Out of the total, 793 have been discharged after treatment. Currently, 382 passengers are now undergoing treatment in various government and private hospitals. The condition of two of them is said to be critical.

Also Read: Train Accident In Odisha: Updated List Of Cancelled Trains