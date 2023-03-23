Odisha to receive rain with lighting and thunderstorm in few places

Bhubaneswar: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecasted that another Western disturbance is coming that will bring widespread rainfall in the North-south parts of India.

Some places of Odisha will receive rainfall along with thunderstorms on 25th March due to the upcoming Western disturbance. Some places of the interior and coastal Odisha will be affected by this upcoming Western disturbance on March 25 and 26.

The MeT has predicted that some places of the state will receive rain along with lightning and thundershowers.

However, the regional weather centre has predicted that its amount will be less. Every year, the North India of the country is affected by the Western disturbance. Due to this, interior and north coastal Odisha are also affected to some extent. At this time, Odisha, Andhra Pradesh and West Bengal will be affected by the storm today if the associated trop line moves south.

The state has received rainfall with hailstorms due to the western storm. However, its effect has decreased since yesterday. Day temperature may increase by 2 to 3 degrees Celsius.