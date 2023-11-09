Odisha to experience winter chills from today!

Bhubaneswar: Winters in Odisha have set in. Starting today, there will be changes in the weather conditions across the state. Forecasts from the regional meteorological department predict a fall in daily average temperature by two to four degrees below the normal. As a result of which, Odisha will experience cold weather, especially in the interior areas.

The impact of the Westerly winds and dry winds on Odisha will decrease. Further, Odisha will experience the dry and cold winds flowing from the North and North-West directions. Due to the impact of which, the night time temperatures throughout the state will drop by two to three degree Celsius.

Odisha winter will be comparatively severe in some areas across the state. These include Koraput, Rayagada, Keonjhar, Bhadrak, Jajpur, Dhenkanal, and Rayagada.

Meanwhile, winter markets have already been set up in several places across the state. Hats, jackets, blankets, socks, sweaters, mufflers, and gloves are being sold. The demand of customers to buy such attractive winter clothes in different parts of the state is seen increasing.