Angul: Youth teases elephant by pulling tail, gets arrested

Angul: A youth was arrested on charges of teasing a wild elephant by pulling its tail in Talcher area of Odisha’s Angul, informed Principal Chief Conservator of Forest (wildlife) Susant Nanda.

According to Nanda, the arrested youth who has been identified as Dillip Sahoo is a resident of Kulad village in Talcher Forest Range. He has been booked under the Wildlife Protection Act, 1972.

Dillip Sahoo was arrested based on the video of the incident which wen viral. In the video, it can be seen that several villagers were dispersing the animal after it had entered the residential area. However, Sahoo can be seen pulling the tail of the elephant with an aim to tease it.

Taking a serious note of the incident, the PCCF had shared the video on his X handle on November 6. “This is from Angul district. Anyone providing information about the person teasing the elephant & location,will be suitably rewarded, while keeping it confidential.We have zero tolerance to such idiots. Either elephant will trample you or our laws,” he had written.

“The culprit has been arrested. He is Mr Dilip Sahoo. Retweet to shame him as much as possible so that he dare not repeat this again ,” he said today.