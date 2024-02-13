Odisha to experience light to moderate rain for three days, check details

Bhubaneswar: Different districts of Odisha are expected to light to moderate rain/thundershower for several days, predicted the regional centre of the India Meteorological Department (IMD) today.

As per the prediction of the weather department, light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur between 8.30 AM of February 14 and .30 AM of February 17.

Day 2 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 14.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 15.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundergarh, Keonjhar, Jharsuguda, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Sambalpur, Deogarh, Bargarh and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 3 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 15.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 16.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of North Odisha, Sonepur, Boudh, Balangir, Nuapada, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Puri, Ganjam and at one or two places over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 4 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 16.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 17.02.2024):

Light to moderate rain/thundershower very likely to occur at a few places over the districts of South Coastal Odisha, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur and at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha and dry weather very likely to prevail over the rest districts of Odisha.

Day 5 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 17.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 18.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 6 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 18.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 19.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Day 7 (Valid from 8.30 AM of 19.02.2024 to 8.30 AM of 20.02.2024):

Dry weather very likely to prevail over the districts of Odisha.

Temperature Forecast:

No Large Change in minimum temperature (night temperature) during next 4-5 days at many places over the districts of Odisha.

Farmers weather Warning (for next 24 hours): (Yellow Warning)