Intense heat wave in Odisha: Schools to remain closed till April 16

Bhubaneswar: Schools and Anganwadi Centres across Odisha will remain closed till April 16 from tomorrow, directed Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik today.

According to sources, Patnaik directed the concerned department to declare holidays for schools and anganwadi Centres of the State in view of the intense heat wave conditions across Odisha.

Apart from the anganwadi children, classes for the students from class 1 to class 10 will remain suspended till April 16, added the sources.

Earlier today, as many as nine places of the State recorded temperatures above 40 degrees Celsius. Baripada was the hottest place at 41.6 Degrees Celcius. It was followed by Jharsuguda (41.2 ) and Sambalpur (40.8)

Likewise, Bhubaneswar sizzle at 40.7 Degrees Celcius while a temperature of 40 Degrees Celcius was recorded in Cuttack City today.

