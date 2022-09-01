Odisha: Sex racket busted; 6 arrested, 1 sex worker rescued

Jajpur: Acting on a reliable tip-off, Panikoili police conducted a raid on a hotel near Panikoili Chhak in the Jajpur district of Odisha and busted a sex racket today.

Speaking about the flesh trade, Jajpur Additional SP Narayan Chandra Barik informed that a team of Panikoili police raided a hotel in Panikoili town this morning and arrested six persons including clients and hotel staff from the spot.

Apart from forwarding the arrested persons to the court, police also sealed the hotel, he said adding that the cops also rescued a sex worker from the spot and sent her to a short stay home.