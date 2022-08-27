Miscreants loot more than Rs 4 lakh from ATM in Jajpur

Miscreants loot more than Rs 4 lakh from ATM in Jajpur

Jajpur: As many as four unidentified miscreants reportedly looted more than Rs 4, 00,000 from an Automated Teller Machine (ATM) machine of Axis Bank at Haripur Market area of Jajpur district on Friday night.

According to reports, the miscreants allegedly broke-open the shutter of the ATM machine and successfully carried out the heist by looting the cash between 12. 57 AM and 1.13 AM.

The matter came to light this morning only when some local merchants went to the ATM to withdraw cash. They saw the ATM machine in a broken state and immediately informed the police about it.

On being informed, Kuakhai police reached the spot and initiated a probe into the matter.

In course of the investigation, police verified the Closed-Circuit Television (CCTV) camera installed near the ATM kiosk and found the footage of the whole incident of the loot captured in it.

Cops are yet to identity the miscreants involved in the robbery.

It is to be noted here that, a SBI ATM was completely looted in Neulpur market under Dharmasala police limits of the district two days ago.