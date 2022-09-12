Odisha: Series accident in Puri bypass, 1 critical, policeman injured

Bhubaneswar: A Series of car accidents took place near Puri bypass Mangaraj point resulting in injuring a police personnel and as much as seven passengers on the spot today in Bhubaneswar city of Odisha.

The identity of the passengers is yet to be ascertained and they are residents of Mayurbhanj district, said sources.

According to reports, seven passengers were enroute to Puri from Mayurbhanj on a bolero. Later, the bolero crashed with a truck near Mangaraj point leaving all the passengers inside the vehicle injured.

After being informed, Mancheswar police reached the spot to rescue the injured passengers. However, the police car became the victim of an accident, as a car hit the police vehicle from behind.

Resulting in injury of a police personnel on the spot. Soon all the injured persons were rushed to the Capital hospital for treatment. In the meantime, one of the passengers was critical and he was transferred to Cuttack Srirama Chandra Bhanja (SCB) hospital for further treatment.

It is to be noted that, earlier today a bus with pilgrims overturned today and as many as 72 pilgrims have had a narrow escape in the accident in Balasore district of Odisha.

As per reports, the pilgrims had returned from Puri after visiting Lord Jagannath. They were enroute West Bengal. Only two people have received minor injuries in the incident.