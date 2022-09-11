Puri: Young girl’s hanging body found from lodge, suicide note for organ donation recovered

Puri: Hanging body of a 22-year-old girl was recovered from a lodge under Kumbharpada police Station limits of Puri district in Odisha today.

One Payal Mohanty, the daughter of Kalpataru Mohanty a resident of Unit-6 in Ganga Nagar of Bhubaneswar, went to Puri from Bhubaneswar and booked a room in a lodge by showing her identity proofs at around 10 AM yesterday.

Today morning, while the lodge staff knocked at Payal’s room door for cleaning, she did not respond. Suspecting something fishy, the lodge manager informed the Kumbharpada police. Soon, the police reached the spot, broke open the door and recovered her hanging body.

As per sources, Payal cut her left wrist and hanged herself from the ceiling fan with the help of a duptta. Besides, a suicide note was also recovered from the spot.

In her suicide note, Payal had reportedly expressed her willingness to donate her organs.

After recovering the body, the cops informed Payal’s family members and initiated a probe into the matter. However, they are yet to ascertain the exact reason behind her death.

Payal, who is originally from Jajpur, had completed her degree in Computer Science and was supposed to go abroad for her further studies. She was working in the Modern Patholab in Bhubaneswar for a period of one month.