Odisha: Private bus owners call for strike on October 10 over protest against LAccMI scheme

Bhubaneswar: The private bus owners of Odisha have called for an indefinite state-wide strike from October 10 in protest against the State government’s Location Accessible Multimodal Initiative (LAccMI) scheme.

The private bus owners under the banner of the Odisha Private Bus Owners’ Association took the decision to observe the state-wide strike on October 10 during at a meeting of the association today.

The association also has decided to observe a 24-hour bandh on October 2 in the undivided Koraput district.

The members of the association claimed that they were forced to call for the bus strike as the State government did not find any solutions to their demands despite repeated rounds of meetings.

The bus owners alleged that the LAccMI scheme would affect the income of over 8,000 private bus owners and 14,000 employees and their families.

It is to be noted here that the Odisha government introduced the LAccMI scheme to run buses from panchayats to blocks, blocks to district headquarters and from districts to state capital

