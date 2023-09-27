Odia actress in Police Station alleging blackmail over private video

Bhubaneswar: An Odia actress has reportedly visited Police Station on Wednesday to lodge complaint against a blackmailer. She reportedly informed Police that a person had allegedly shot her private video earlier and now he is trying to blackmail her.

As per sources, the said actress informed Police at the Mahila Thana that a person called her to provide work in serials and shot her private video at a bathroom.

Later, the person allegedly demanded money from her on several occasions and also allegedly threatened that if she would not pay the money, the said video would be leaked to make it viral.

The actress reportedly lodged complaint with Police seeking justice in this matter.