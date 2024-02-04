Odisha police inspector booked for sexually assaulting woman SI

Bhubaneswar: A police inspector has been reportedly booked for sexually assaulting a woman Sub-Inspector (SI) in Kandhamal district of Odisha.

The police officer against whom the sexual allegation has been leveled has been identified as Ramesh Pradhan, the IIC of Phiringia police station of the district.

As per the allegation of the woman Sub-Inspector, Ramesh Pradhan had assaulted her sexually following which she lodged a complaint against him in 2019. Later, she wrote letters to the concerned higher authorities as case was not registered against the accused officer.

After failing to get justice even from the higher authorities, she approached the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) over the incident.

The Commission then directed the Odisha DGP to register a case against the IIC of Phiringia police station after launching an inquiry into the incident.

Meanwhile, the Odisha Crime Branch has started an investigation against the police officer after forming a special team under the leadership of DSP Kalpana Sahu and registering a case in this connection.