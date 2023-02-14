Man carrying wife’s body on shoulder in Koraput: NHRC seeks report from Odisha Chief Secretary

Bhubaneswar: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has sought an Action Taken Report (ATR) from Odisha Chief Secretary over the man carrying his wife’s body on his shoulder in Koraput district.

The NHRC has asked Odisha Chief Secretary Suresh Chandra Mohapatra to submit the ATR within four weeks. The Commission asked for the report following a petition filed by an advocate and rights activist, Radhakanta Tripathy.

It is to be noted here that Ide Guru of Koraput district had walked over 30 kilometres with his wife’s body on his shoulder for last rites.

“It is alleged that on February 8, 2023, a poor migrant worker Samula Pangi from Koraput, Odisha walked for several kilometers with his wife’s (Ide Guru aged 30 years) body on his shoulder after she died in an auto rickshaw while returning from a hospital in neighbouring State of Andhra Pradesh,” the Commission stated.

“In another incident, a migrant worker from Gajapati district suffered serious injuries when his hands were chopped off by the labour contractor. Similar atrocities were faced by another migrant worker from Nuapada, whose fingers were chopped off by contractor,” the Commission added.