Odisha Plus Two exam ends, 575 malpractice cases booked

Bhubaneswar: The annual examination of Plus Two students conducted by the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE), Odisha concluded today.

According to CHSE, a total of 575 malpractice cases have been booked during the examination, which had started from March 1.

The total 575 malpractice cases include 295 from Arts, 104 from Commerce and 176 from the Science stream.

Likewise, as many as 5597 students (Arts – 3489, Commerce – 983 & 4 Science – 1125) were absent from the annual examination.

Earlier in the day, CHSE informed that the evaluation of the answer scripts will be done in two phases. While the first phase of evaluation is scheduled to be conducted from April 10 to 22, the second phase will be held between April 23 and May 7.