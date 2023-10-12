Odisha man kills 2nd wife after being imprisoned for killing 1st

Jaypore: In a shocking incident, an Odisha man has killed his 2nd wife after returning from jail for the murder of the 1st, said reliable reports.

According to reliable reports, the first wife was killed by the man and he was imprisoned for 15 years. Even after 15 years of imprisonment, the man could not mend his ways.

After coming out of jail, he killed his second wife. Such a brutal murder took place in Jaypore city of Koraput district. After being informed about the incident, the police registered a case and arrested the accused murderer.

According to reports, Bhagat Harijan of Dangaguda village brutally beat his second wife Kusuma Harijan with a wooden stick for delay in eating. Due to the severe beating, the wife died on the spot. Later he left the house and fled.

The son of the deceased filed a complaint in the police station in this regard. The Jaypore police have arrested Bhagat Harijan, the killer husband, from Borigumma after the investigation by the scientific team along with the town police at the scene of the murder.

Town police officer Satyanand Behera said that the husband, who returned from jail recently, repeatedly harassed the second wife and finally killed her by beating her with a stick. According to the complaint, Bhagat Harijan had previously killed his first wife. That’s why he was arrested and jailed for 15 years.

