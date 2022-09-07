Odisha: Man dupes money from Puja committees in the pretext of providing Musical Band in Cuttack

Odisha: Man dupes money from Puja committees in the pretext of providing Musical Band in Cuttack

Cuttack: A Man has been arrested on Tuesday by the police for allegedly duping money from more than one puja committees in the pretext of providing procession band.

The incident took place in the silver city of Odisha.

The Accused has been identified as Biki Kumar Mukhi of Mathasahi in Cuttack.

According to reports, Biki made deal with Khannagar and Khapuria Industrial puja committees for provide traditional drum group of Bargarh and Sonepur, following the Occasion of Upcoming Durga puja. And the drum groups were also scheduled to perform during Durga puja procession.

In the meantime, Biki took advance from the puja committees in order to provide the band and fix the deal.

After taking advance from the Puja committees, Biki became untraceable. The members of the puja committees tried to contact with Biki several times but the effort was in vain.

Later, Due to the wake of suspicion, Khannagar and Khapuria puja committees lodged a complaint in the Badambadi police station.

The police swung into action and initiated an investigation into the matter as per the complaint.

Soon, the police successfully apprehended Biki and seized rupees One Lakh twenty six thousand from his possession.

Besides, the police have also seized a bullet motorcyc and a phone from Biki’s possession, informed by Cuttack DCP Pinak Mishra.