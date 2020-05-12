Odisha likely to receive more rain, thunderstorm in next 5 days; Yellow warning issued for several districts

Bhubaneswar: The Regional Meteorological Centre, Bhubaneswar on Tuesday forecast that light to moderate rain accompanied with lightning will likely to occur at many parts of Odisha in the next five days.

The weathermen also issued Yellow weather warning to several districts in the Stsate for the next five days.

The details of Yellow weather warning are as follows.

Day 1

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Sundargarh, Deogarh, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Koraput, Malkangiri, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nabarangpur and Balasore till 8.30 AM on May 13.

Day 2

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar till 8.30 AM on May 14.

Day 3

Thunderstorm with lightning very likely to occur at one or two places over districts of Koraput, Rayagada, Gajapati, Ganjam, Kandhamal, Mayurbhanj, Keonjhar, Angul and Balasore till 8.30 AM on May 15.

Day 4

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of North Coastal Odisha, Gajapati, Ganjam, Koraput, Rayagada, Nabarangpur, Kandhamal, Nayagarh, Khurda, Mayurbhanj and Keonjhar till 8.30 AM on May 16.

Day 5

Thunderstorm with lightning and gusty surface wind speed reaching 30-40 kmph very likely to occur at one or two places over the districts of Malkangiri, Koraput, Nabarangpur, Bolangir, Kalahandi, Kandhamal, Gajapati, Ganjam, Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Balasore, Bhadrak, and Jajpur till 8.30 AM on May 17.

Fishermen have been advised not to venture into sea off Odisha coast during this period.