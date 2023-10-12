Odisha is the fourth largest state in fish production: Asit Tripathy

Bhubaneswar: Odisha is the fourth largest state in fish production in the country and today our state has become self-reliant in the production of fish seed, informed Asit Tripathy, Principal Advisor to the Chief Minister.

While reviewing the Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department in the conference hall of Kharavela Bhawan, Tripathy informed that the state has seen growth in fish production at an annual growth rate of 31.50 percent.

Odisha has become the seventh largest state in the production of marine fish in the country, while the State is also leading in the export of fish, Tripathy said and expressed the opinion that there has been a remarkable growth in the production, sale and distribution of fish in the state in the last five years.

Suresh Kumar Vashishth, the Principal Secretary, Department of Fisheries and Animal Resources Development Department was present in the meeting.

Aqua Culture Farm will be constructed in Hirakud Reservoir at a cost of 100crores. Fish production facility, processing unit, general infrastructure etc. will be constructed there. The state government has taken many schemes to support freshwater fish farming. Fish production in the state has increased to 7 lakh 62 thousand metric tons. A plan will be prepared for fish farming in the brackish water in Coastal Odisha.