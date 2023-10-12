Odisha doctors to get compensatory leave, here’s how to avail

Bhubaneswar: In a good news for the doctors working at government hospitals across Odisha will now get compensatory leave if do duty on the notified public holidays.

The State government has issued guidelines for allowing off-days/holidays instead of notified public holidays in favor of Odisha Medical & Health Service (OMHS) Cadre Medical Officers.

The government allowed off-days instead of notified public holidays to ensure a uniform and transparent system of leave allocation amongst medical officers of the OMHS cadre working at District Headquarters hospitals and other peripheral Health Institutions under the administrative control of CDM & PHOs.

Conditions for Off-days:

An OMHS Cadre officer who attended duty on a designated public holiday(s) notified by the State Govt. will be allowed to avail an equal number of alternative off days in the same month, subject to the availability of adequate HR at the health facility.

For the smooth functioning of the Hospitals and to provide proper health care to the general public of Odisha, the Superintendent / Medical Officer in charge of the facility shall make a roster arrangement for that month to ensure that all working hours are adequately covered.

The Superintendent will decide the required number of alternate off-days instead of performing duty on notified holidays, taking into account the availability of HR at the health facility. In case of inadequate availability of HR in a health facility, the Superintendent / Medical Officer-in-charge may reduce the number of alternate off-days allowed to an Officer. However, the reduction in alternate off-days will be made proportionately for all doctors eligible for the same for that month.

In single-doctor medical institutions, the Superintendent/BPHO of the CHC will make arrangements to provide off days following the same principle, taking into account the presence of AYUSH medical officers and pharmacists.

Alternate off-days cannot be merged with CL/EL.

The alternate off-days admissible in a month cannot be carried over to the succeeding month, except when the public holiday falls in the last week of a month.

The above guidelines supersede the prevailing practice of availing weekly off-days.

