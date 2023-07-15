Odisha Govt successfully organized Odisha Investors’ Meet in Raipur

Bhubaneswar: The Government of Odisha successfully organized Odisha Investors’ Meet at Raipur on July 14th and 15th, 2023. The event highlighted the immense potential of the Biju Economic Corridor along the Biju Expressway as well as the favourable business environment in Odisha.

The event was graced by dignitaries including Minister Pratap Deb, Chief Secretary PK Jena and senior officials. The event witnessed active participation from over 200 delegates representing various industries in Chhattisgarh.

Addressing the gathering on this occasion the Minister emphasized Odisha’s commitment to apprise the audience about the State’s industrial landscape in the Metal Ancillaries and Food Processing sectors.

The Chief Secretary emphasized Odisha’s status as one of the fastest-growing economies in India. He highlighted the State’s consistent growth above the national average, driven by abundant natural resources and its strategic location catering to the ASEAN region.