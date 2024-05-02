Wife killed, husband injured after truck hits scooty in Cuttack of Odisha

Cuttack: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed, while her husband was left injured after the scooty they were travelling in was hit by a truck in Cuttack of Odisha. The incident occurred near Goddess Durga Mandap in Chauliaganj under Cuttack police limits.

According to sources, the couple were on their way to Cuttack town on their scooty, when a truck hit them from behind. In the incident, the woman died on the spot, while her husband was injured critically. The injured has been rushed to the nearby hospital.

On being informed, police reached the spot, seized the body and sent it for autopsy. The cops have also seized the truck, detained the driver and initiated a probe into the matter. Further detailed reports related to the matter are awaited.

