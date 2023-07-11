Odisha government introduces new uniforms for Classes 9 and 10

Bhubaneswar: The ninth and tenth-standard students in Government schools of Odisha will now get school uniforms from the Government.

According to reports, the students studying in government high schools and government-aided high schools will get uniforms.

Two pairs of clothes, shoes and socks will also be provided. High school students will get this facility under the ‘Mukhyamantri Paridan’ scheme.

Students will come to school with the new look and new color clothes. Students will wear Hunter Green uniforms. For boy students there will be full pants and shirt while there are jackets with Chudidar and kameez for girl students.

The dress will have a logo ‘We will build New Odisha’. Students will wear this uniform five days a week.

On Saturday, the students will come to school wearing T-shirts and track pants. Free uniform from current academic year will be provided by the government. The plan is to be implemented from the current academic year. All the district education officers (DEOs) of the state have been instructed by the department.

New school uniforms will be distributed on August 15th. For the academic year 2023-24, one child will be given two pairs of clothes at the cost of Rs. 550. Shoes and two pairs of socks will be given at the price of 200 rupees. In addition, one T-shirt worth Rs. 125, one track pants worth Rs. 125 will be distributed to the students.

Earlier, only the students of class 1 to 8 received uniforms and both shoes and socks. Now high school students are also going to get this facility. The process of getting clothes and shoes for high school students has started.

A committee will be formed at the block level for the purchase and distribution of clothes, shoes and socks. Under the leadership of this committee, MSMEs or recognized SHGs will be entrusted with the responsibility of procurement or distribution of clothing.

They will provide suitable clothes for the students along with shoes and socks and distribute them to the children. A student will be provided with two pairs of clothes, one pair of shoes and one pair of socks per year.