Minor boy dies after drowning in Lower Indra Dam in Nuapada

Nuapada: In an unfortunate incident, a minor body reportedly died after drowning in Lower Indra Dam in Odisha’s Nuapada district today.

The deceased 14-year-old boy, identified as Tutu Banachhara, of Goimundi village under Khariar police station limits of the district had reportedly gone to the dam to take bath. However, he accidentally slipped into the deep water and drowned.

Soon, the fire personnel of Khariar rushed to the spot after getting information and recovered Tutu’s body from a canal linking the dam near Chanabeda.

While Khariar police initiated a probe and a pall of gloom descended on the village following the tragic death of 14-year-old boy.