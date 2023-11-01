Odisha: Despite cold waves temperature not to drop much in November: MeT Dept

Bhubaneswar: Despite cold waves, temperature not to drop much in the month of November in Odisha, predicted the Regional MeT Centre in Odisha.

Reportedly, the effect of winter will reduce this month. The Regional Meteorological Center has predicted higher than normal temperatures in November.

On the other hand, after estimating the state of rainfall throughout India, the Meteorological Center said that the amount of rainfall will be more than normal in North India and the Himalayan region. This means that such a situation will arise due to the strong influence of the western storm. The amount of rainfall will be high, especially in the inner regions of Odisha. However, the temperature has dropped slightly for the past few days. And it has increased today. At present, easterly winds are gradually influencing. As a result, the temperature will increase. The severity of winter will also decrease in Odisha.

Koraput has recorded a minimum temperature of 13 degrees Celcius today. The minimum temperature has increased in Simliguda yesterday. Daringwadi recorded 15 degrees. Similarly, 22.4 degrees in Bhubaneswar and 22 degrees in Cuttack, which is about 2 degrees higher.

The Regional Meteorological Center has said that there is no chance of cold weather in the coming weeks.