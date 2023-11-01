Minor student stabbed to death in Odisha’s Khordha district

Khordha: In a shocking incident a minor student was reportedly stabbed to death in Khordha district of Odisha on Wednesday. The incident took place in the Benapanjuri village under Jatani Police Station limits.

The deceased student has been identified as Subham Swarup, son of Manoj Paltasingh of Benapanjuri. He was studying in Class IX at the Odisha Adarsha Vidyalaya, Sandhapur.

As per reports, the student was attacked when he was studying inside his house. The reason behind the attack is yet to be ascertained. As a result of the attack he sustained critical injury in his chest and hand. The miscreant had reportedly stabbed at 3 places.

Following the incident, the student was rushed to the district head quarter hospital in Khordha where the doctors pronounced him dead.

A case has been initiated in this connection while the accused is yet to be nabbed.