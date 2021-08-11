Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 869 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 869 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.

According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 973579 with the recovery of 869 patients.

Here are the district-wise recovery cases:

232 from Khordha

123 from Cuttack

61 from Baleswar

59 from Jagatsinghpur

46 from Bhadrak

45 from Puri

42 from Jajapur

32 from Anugul

25 from Kendrapara

23 from Sundargarh

18 from Mayurbhanj

12 from Ganjam

10 from Dhenkanal

10 from Sambalpur

8 from Kandhamal

7 from Bargarh

7 from Deogarh

7 from Kalahandi

7 from Nayagarh

7 from Sonepur

6 from Rayagada

5 from Gajapati

5 from Koraput

5 from Nuapada

4 from Bolangir

4 from Boudh

4 from Keonjhar

3 from Malkangiri

2 from Nabarangpur

50 from State Pool

The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 973579.

