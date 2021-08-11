Odisha Corona recovery today: Another 869 patients recovered from Coronavirus

Bhubaneswar: The Health & Family Welfare Department of the State Government on Wednesday informed that another 869 Covid patients have recovered and are being discharged from different hospitals in the last 24 hours.
According to the data shared by the department on its Twitter handle, the total Covid recovery cases of the State rose to 973579 with the recovery of 869 patients.
Here are the district-wise recovery cases:
232 from Khordha
123 from Cuttack
61 from Baleswar
59 from Jagatsinghpur
46 from Bhadrak
45 from Puri
42 from Jajapur
32 from Anugul
25 from Kendrapara
23 from Sundargarh
18 from Mayurbhanj
12 from Ganjam
10 from Dhenkanal
10 from Sambalpur
8 from Kandhamal
7 from Bargarh
7 from Deogarh
7 from Kalahandi
7 from Nayagarh
7 from Sonepur
6 from Rayagada
5 from Gajapati
5 from Koraput
5 from Nuapada
4 from Bolangir
4 from Boudh
4 from Keonjhar
3 from Malkangiri
2 from Nabarangpur
50 from State Pool
The total recovered cases of Odisha now stand at 973579.
