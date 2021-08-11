Odisha registers 65 more Covid-19 deaths

Bhubaneswar: A total of 65 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,630.

Khordha reports the highest number of Covid deaths (20), followed by Cuttack (12), Nayagarh (6), Angul(5), Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri (3 each), Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal (2 each), Bargarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada (1 each).