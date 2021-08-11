Odisha registers 65 more Covid-19 deaths

By WCE 1
covid deaths in odisha
Representational Image

Bhubaneswar: A total of 65 COVID patients, who were under treatment in different COVID hospitals, died due to the deadly coronavirus, informed the Health & Family Welfare Department on Wednesday.

Related News

Odisha sees 64 more Covid deaths, Highest from Khordha

Odisha registers 69 more Covid-19 deaths

According to the Health Department, with the latest reports of 65 deaths, the toll due to coronavirus in the State rose to 6,630.

Khordha reports the highest number of Covid deaths (20), followed by Cuttack (12), Nayagarh (6), Angul(5), Balasore, Jagatsinghpur, Kendrapara and Puri (3 each), Keonjhar, Mayurbhanj, Dhenkanal (2 each), Bargarh, Jajpur, Kalahandi, Rayagada (1 each).

You might also like
State

22 carat and 24 carat gold price increases in Bhubaneswar; Check today’s gold…

State

Odisha logs 1078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tally rises to 9,90,075

State

PEO of Digha & Mathakaragola panchayats in Dhenkanal under vigilance scanner

State

Fuel prices continues to remain constant in Bhubaneswar, Check rates here

Leave A Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.