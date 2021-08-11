Odisha logs 1078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tally rises to 9,90,075

Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 1078 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,90,075.

A total of 1,078 new Covid positives include 626 quarantine cases and 452 are local contacts. The test positivity rate is 1.56%.

(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)

District Wise Cases:

1. Angul: 26

2. Balasore: 45

3. Bargarh: 6

4. Bhadrak: 25

5. Balangir: 4

6. Boudh: 1

7. Cuttack: 147

8. Deogarh: 4

9. Dhenkanal: 16

10. Gajapati: 2

11. Ganjam: 6

12. Jagatsinghpur: 58

13. Jajpur: 58

14. Jharsuguda: 8

15. Kalahandi: 1

16. Kandhamal: 6

17. Kendrapada: 51

18. Keonjhar: 12

19. Khurda: 372

20. Malkangiri: 5

21. Mayurbhanj: 35

22. Nawarangpur: 1

23. Nayagarh: 26

24. Nuapada: 5

25. Puri: 48

26. Rayagada: 4

27. Sambalpur: 12

28. Sonepur: 5

29. Sundargarh: 6

Besides, the state pool has 83 positive cases. The new recoveries stands at 9,72,710, whereas the active cases are 10,682.