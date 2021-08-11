Odisha logs 1078 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours, Tally rises to 9,90,075
Bhubaneswar: Odisha on Wednesday reported 1078 fresh Covid positive cases informed the Information and Public Relations (I&PR) Department, taking the total tally to 9,90,075.
A total of 1,078 new Covid positives include 626 quarantine cases and 452 are local contacts. The test positivity rate is 1.56%.
(Details of local contacts will be shared by concerned Dist Administration)
District Wise Cases:
1. Angul: 26
2. Balasore: 45
3. Bargarh: 6
4. Bhadrak: 25
5. Balangir: 4
6. Boudh: 1
7. Cuttack: 147
8. Deogarh: 4
9. Dhenkanal: 16
10. Gajapati: 2
11. Ganjam: 6
12. Jagatsinghpur: 58
13. Jajpur: 58
14. Jharsuguda: 8
15. Kalahandi: 1
16. Kandhamal: 6
17. Kendrapada: 51
18. Keonjhar: 12
19. Khurda: 372
20. Malkangiri: 5
21. Mayurbhanj: 35
22. Nawarangpur: 1
23. Nayagarh: 26
24. Nuapada: 5
25. Puri: 48
26. Rayagada: 4
27. Sambalpur: 12
28. Sonepur: 5
29. Sundargarh: 6
Besides, the state pool has 83 positive cases. The new recoveries stands at 9,72,710, whereas the active cases are 10,682.