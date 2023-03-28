Odisha CM’s 5T Secy VK Pandian on 2 days visit to Malkangiri: Report

Malkangiri: Odisha CM’s 5T Secretary VK Pandian has visited Malkangiri district today to review the developmental works in the district.

As per reports, today Pandian visited the Mathili Block of the tribal dominated district and garlanded the statue of martyr Laxmana Nayak. Later, he took stock of the developmental work of the Saptadhara Water project.

Pandian also reviewed the land acquisition process for the Railway line to the district. Later, he visited the famous Sitakunda on the Bonda Ghati and discussed about the beautification of this tourist place.

The 5T Secretary will visit the Rahantalaguda area of the Swabhiman Anchal to discuss about problems with the locals. An important meeting of the 5T secretary with the BSF and Police officials has also been scheduled. Later, he will visit Badapada and discuss with the people.

The 5T secretary will make night stay at the Badapada of the Swabhiman Anahcahl. Tomorrow, he will visit Motu and Kalimela.