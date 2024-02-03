Odisha CM to inaugurate World Odia Language Conference in Bhubaneswar at 11am

Bhubaneswar: The first ever World Odia Language Conference shall be inaugurated by Odisha CM in Bhubaneswar on February 3 at 11 am, it will continue till February 5.

Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik has directed all the concerned departments to work in coordination with the Department of Language, Literature and Culture for the grand success of the conference.

This World Odia Language Conference will be an introduction to the identity of Odisha. There will be a detailed discussion on how to further popularize the classical language of Odia. In today’s changing situation and the age of technology, this language conference will attract the youth towards the Orody language.

In this conference, there will be many logical and mystical interpretations of the antiquity and future relevance of the Odia language. Odia linguists living abroad will participate in various stages of discussion about the Antiquity and Continuity of the Odia language. In it, abstract discussions will be held on the Odia language’s origin, evolution and popularity. In addition, experts will make data-based presentations on the Odia language’s past, present and future aspects during these three days.

Students, teachers, intellectuals and people from all walks of life are slated to attend the conference. A seminar will also be held on how to learn the Odia language innovatively. This conference will be a new light for the Odia-speaking people living in every corner of the world.