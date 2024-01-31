World Odia Language Conference: Every Odia requested to sing ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 11.30 AM on Feb 3

Bhubaneswar: The first World Odia Language Conference will be held at Janata Maidan from February 3 to 5. In view of this this, every Odia has been requested by the Odisha government to sing the ‘Bande Utkal Janani’ at 11.30 AM on February 3.

According to sources, special public gatherings will be arranged at the panchayat and block level across the State. For this, Rs 50,000 and Rs 20,000 each have been sanctioned to every block and panchayats respectively. Likewise, each Block Level Federation (BLF) also has been given Rs 20,000.

Poets and writers will be felicitated in the panchayat, block and district level, added the sources.

There will be a total of 17 sessions during the first World Odia Language Conference.

Following are the highlights of the conference:

There will also be a special session on Jagannath Consciousness. A session on future aspects and opportunities for the Odia language will be discussed in the session named:- Odisha @2036: A Space for Tomorrow

Many International scholars like -Padmashree Prof. Herman Kulke, Prof. Uwe Skoda, Prof. Arlo Griffiths, Prof. Annette Achmiedchen and many nationally reputed Scholars will participate in the deliberations.

Dr Debiprasanna Pattanayak will be felicitated with the Life Time Achievement Award for his contribution to Odia Language and Linguistics.

Apart from this Jnanpith Award winners, Padma Awardees, Sahitya Academy Awardees, Kabir Samman Awardees, and winners of the highest Awards of State Academies are being felicitated.

The conference will showcase a well-curated Exhibition of Odisha’s glorious past the transformative present and the aspirational future. The exhibition is organized on three broader themes and timelines namely:-Ancient, Medieval and Modern.

In the Exhibition, the Evolution and Development of the Odia Language & Script; Ancient Rock Edicts, Copperplate, Plamleaf Manuscripts, Kalinga Style of Temple Architecture, Maritime and Trade contacts of Odisha will be highlighted with artefacts, paintings etc.

The Renaissance of Odia Literature during the Medieval period will be showcased. The Art & Craft Traditions, Dances and Music traditions will be highlighted.

The Arrival of the Printing Press and the impact it created in the spread of the Odia language will be highlighted with appropriate artefacts and photos. The Role played by newspapers and periodicals and modern thought leaders will be highlighted.

The current age is driven by Science &Technology. The Odia Language and Script have to be ready to face the challenges of the fast-changing world. The Conference will not only deliberate on this issue but also will give a glimpse of initiatives being taken to take the Odia Language to the World at large.

It includes showcasing Odia Virtual Academy and plans for increasing pages of Odia in Wikipedia and Odia Fonts.

Odia’s Journey towards the digital age will be on display.

On 4th Feb 24, Utkal Gaurab Madhusudan Das will be observed through a special tribute.

To promote reading r habits among School Children and Youngsters the concept of “Asa Padhiba” will be highlighted through a Mobile Library Bus and Mobile Book Cart.

The contributions made by various personalities of the Past will be commemorated through Busts and Paintings. The Odia Signatures of prominent personalities will be displayed.

A Commemorative Postal Stamp will be inaugurated by the Hon’ble Chief Minister in the inaugural session of the conference.

To make the Exhibition more participatory for the children DAKK Room and Information Kiosk will be set up.

A life-size ‘Konark Horse’ replica statue will occupy the central stage as a symbol.

The academic sessions and the conference events will be suitably live-streamed.

On the sidelines of the conference in International Poetry Festival will be organized by KIIT, Bhubaneswar, the International Literary Festival will be organized by SOA University, Odia Film& Theatre Festival will be Organized by Ravenshaw University with a panel discourse on ‘ Role of Odia Cinema &theatre for development of Odia Language & Literature’.

Apart from this, a City-festival captioned “Ekamra Utsav” will be organized by BDA & BMC.

This conference is a collective festival of the people of Odisha. Hence, to broaden the participation among the students in various events, competitions have been organized at Universities, Colleges and schools in various parts of the State.

To co-inside with the Conference a special ‘Gram Sabha’ is being organized in all Panchayats involving people interested in Odia Language and Literary activities. At Block-Levels also these programmes will be conducted.

Instructions have been issued for proper upkeep and paying of Tribute for the Statues and memorials of the important Personalities and Baraputras of Odisha.

The Conference is being organized involving all the Departments, Stakeholders, Organizations, Individuals and Volunteers.

