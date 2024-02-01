First World Odia Language Conference 2024: KIIT to host Odia Poets Conclave

Bhubaneswar: KIIT University is set to host the Odia Poets Conclave as part of the First World Odia Language Conference 2024 on 4-5th February 2024 in collaboration with the Department of Odisha Language, Literature, and Culture, Government of Odisha.

The main event, first World Odia Language Conference 2024 is a celebration of the antiquity and continuity of Odia, which is one of the six classical languages of India. It has created tremendous enthusiasm among all the Odia people in every corner of the world.

Dr. Achyuta Samanta, Founder of KIIT & KISS expressed heartfelt gratitude to the State Government and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik for entrusting KIIT with the responsibility of organizing the Odia Poets Conclave. He has been overseeing the conclave directly, emphasising on extension of the best hospitality to all the poets and congratulates the government for this wholesome initiative of celebrating the richness of our exquisite Odia Languge.

The conference will discuss in detail how the classical language Odia can be made more popular.

Approximately 400 poets, both local and international, are expected to participate in the conclave. The primary focus will be to celebrate the richness of Odia poetry. The event in its first day will feature intellectual dialogues, addressing the evolution and significance of Odia poetry in the contemporary era. Poets will reflect on their transformative role of poetry in shaping society and importance of translation.

The first day of the Poets Conference will include poetry recitations in different cohorts like Rural Poetry, Modern Poetry, Ancient Poetry, Lyric Poetry and Patriotic Poetry. Besides, an innovative session has been planned to showcase integration of poetry with music, dance and art. On the second day, a special panel session on translation is scheduled.

Prominent Odia poets from India and International Poet Jacob Issac, Core member of World Congress of Poets will grace the event. Earlier too, in 2019, KIIT has hosted 39th World Congress of Poets.